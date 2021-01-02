Kerala Man Buys Minor Bride From Hyderabad Family Only To Rape Her  

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police are hunting for the 57 year-old man who married a minor and sexually assaulted her.

Abdul Lateef Paramban, native of Kerala married a 16-year-old girl from Hyderabad only with an intention to rape her and satisfy his sexual desires. He paid the girl’s family Rs 2.50 lakh, in order for them to agree to the marriage. The family gave their approval in order to clear off their pending debts.

Even though the marriage took place, earlier in December, the matter was brought to police attention by the girl’s step-brother. Falaknuma Police arrested six family members while Paramban fled away.

According to the police reports, the girl’s (victim) father had remarried after her mother passed away. Few years later, she was forced to live with her aunt, Hoor Unnisa after her father suffered a paralytic stroke. Her aunt constantly harassed the girl and was looking for a way to get rid of her.

Through agents and mediators Mohammed Abdul Rahman and Waseem Khan, Hoor Unnisa got information about a man (Paramban) who was looking for a girl for marriage. The agents, Unnisa and Paramban finalized the deal and agreed to the marriage at Rs 2.50 lakh from Paramban.

The 16 year-old girl was then married off to 57-yr-old Abdul Lateef Paramban. After the marriage, Paramban along with the girl went to the Ritaj Lodge at Bandlaguda, where he sexually assaulted her.

Police arrested six family members along with Qazi Mohammed Badiuddin Quadri who officiated the marriage. Paramban, although fled away before police could catch him. DCP of South Zone said that special teams have been deployed. The teams are in search of Paramban and anyone else who might be involved in this case.

The Falaknuma police initially registered a case under Child Marriage Act 2006 and later added charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl has now been rescued and was given off to the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday. The Welfare Committee now has the custody of the girl.