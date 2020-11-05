Kerala CM Pinarayi's PS Gets ED Summons In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued notice to CM Raveendran, additional private secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the ongoing probe in the Kerala gold smuggling case and related matter. A notice has been issued asking him to reach the Kochi office on Friday. And it was issued based on statements given to the ED by M Sivasankar, the former Chief Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister.

The ED is also investigating four major IT projects of the Kerala government — Kerala Fiber Optic Network, e-mobility project, Technopark phase 3, and the Smart City project in Kochi. The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency, and the Customs Department pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.