Keesara Cops Bust Seed Dealers Rave Party, Eleven People Arrested

MEDCHAL: Keesara Police arrested 11 persons including the organisers and rescued five victims in connection with an obscene rave party organized by an area manager of a seeds company in Forest Ridge Resort in Timmayipally of Keesara mandal in Medchal district, on Sunday evening.

Based on a tip of a party about a party being conducted in a Villa of Forest Ridge Villas, Keesara Police conducted raids there where the accused were caught consuming alcohol and watching women performing vulgar and obscene dances. A case under Sections 370,290,294, 109 of the IPC was registered and the accused arrested. The party was organised by one Prabhakar Reddy the area manager of Best Crops Seeds company and based on his invitation the other members who were also dealers in the surrounding areas had attended the party.

Another accused named Banothu Kumari came along with the five girls, who were promised money in terms of remuneration and tips. Three cars and 4 cell phones of the organizers were seized. The accused would be sent to judicial remand and the five victims were sent to women's protection home.

The above raid and arrests were made under the supervision of Mahesh M Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate, G. Sudheer Babu,Addl. Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Rakshitha Krishna Murthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri Zone, u K. Shiva Kumar, Asst. Commissioner of Police, Kushaiguda Division, and J.Narender Goud, Inspector of Police Keesara PS. With New year eve approaching, Rachakonda CP has warned organizers for arranging such obscene dances parties and said that strict action will be taken to seize such places for illegal activities, he stated.