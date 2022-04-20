Karwan Electricity Sub Station Staffer Attacked for Power Cut!

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, a sub-engineer of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited's Karwan sub-station was allegedly attacked.

According to the police, the official, Vijay Kumar, went to other colonies in Tappachabutra with other people and disconnected the power supply to families that had not paid their pending electricity bills. After he returned to the office, Vishal and his mother arrived and began an argument with Vijay Kumar, who questioned him about disconnecting the electricity supply to their home.

"During the argument, Vishal hit the official on his chest and abused him. On a complaint, a case was booked and the suspect was taken into custody," said Tappachabutra Inspector G Santosh Kumar.

The authorities are looking for the other people who may have abused the official.