Karnataka: Unnatural Sex With Cows Lands Mandya Man in Jail

A man from Karnataka was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and for having unnatural sex with cows. On Monday, police arrested a man named Manjunath (34) who is a resident of Gejjalagere village near Maddur town in Mandya district.

According to police, the accused has developed a habit of having unnatural sex with cows and for which he used to travel from his village to Bangalore University Jnana Bharathi campus.

There he would take out the cows into bushes and indulge in this heinous act. His family members reportedly disowned him after getting to know about his behaviour. The accused who had no job came to Bangalore to live with his friend Shashi Kumar who owned cows.

While staying with his friend, the accused would cut off the tails of the cows and have unnatural sex with the cows. After getting suspicious about Manjunath's actions, Shashi Kumar followed him and caught him red-handed.

He filed a complaint at Chandra Layout Police station. The police booked the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and sent him to judicial custody.

(Inputs from Telangana Today reports)