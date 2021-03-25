Karnataka Sleaze Scandal: Jarkiholi's Phone Sent to Forensics 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made important progress in the Karnataka Sex Tape Scandal case. Earlier, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s mobile phone was taken over by the SIT officials as a part of their investigation.

The team, which investigated the case in different aspects, has already questioned Jarkiholi twice so far. The SIT has now seized Jarkiholi’s phone and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed analysis to retrieve data that may shed light on the scandal.

“We suspect that he communicated with the woman before and after the scandal broke out,” a senior official said. Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to quit his post over his connection with this case. He wrote a letter to the Home Minister. The government had then handed over the case to the SIT.

Meanwhile, the father of the girl in the CD complained to the police saying that she was abducted from her home and was now missing.