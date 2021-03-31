BENGALURU: The woman in the alleged sex videotape, involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi appeared before a magistrate at the specially designated Remand Court at Vasanth Nagar, in the city and recorded her statement on Tuesday.

Her advocate Jagadish Kumar told the media that she had demanded Jarkiholi's arrest. Her statements were recorded under 164 CrPC and her voice sampling and recording of the statement by the SIT under section 161 CrPC has been done, he said.

As per the submission before the court on Tuesday, it is said that the woman wanted to depose before the magistrate she had no faith in the Special Investigating Team probing the case.

It may be recollected that an FIR was registered against Ramesh Jarkiholi on March 26, based on a written complaint by the woman under various sections of IPC, including 354A- sexual harassment, 506- criminal intimidation, 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace,376C- sexual intercourse by a person in authority, 417- cheating, also under IT act.

The case has taken a new turn after the parents of the woman in the purported video blamed state Congress chief D K Shivakumar. They accused him of playing “dirty politics” by using their daughter.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been hinting about the involvement of a big leader behind the video clip and its leak, named Shivakumar for the first time for indulging in such a “filthy conspiracy”.

He also announced a political and legal battle against him. Shivakumar on his part, however, said, he has nothing to do with the case, as he had never met the woman before. "Let the investigation happen," he said.

Also Read: Karnataka Sex Video: Jarkiholi Declares War Over DK Shivakumar For Dirty