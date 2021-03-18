Karnataka Sex Scandal: SIT Seizes Documents And Cash From Victim’s House

The SIT today raided the house of the victim caught in sex for job CD Scandal in Bengaluru and seized documents and cash from there.

The SIT was formed to investigate the purported sex tape involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and is headed by Additional Commissioner of Police, West, Soumendu Mukherjee.

This development comes after the parents of the woman who was allegedly featured in a video CD with Jarkiholi said their daughter has been missing since March 2. They filed a complaint with the police claiming that she has been abducted and is being held captive.

A Special Investigation Team of Bengaluru police was constituted to investigate the case on the basis of a letter that Jarkiholi wrote to the government, saying the release of the CD and the complaint against him were the handiwork of a group of people, with the backing of his personal and political rivals, to end his political career.

The SIT is looking at the role of a group of over seven persons in the creation and distribution of the CD and has questioned several persons. Meanwhile, Jarkiholi, who was forced to quit the cabinet, said that he will not spare the leader who conspired to malign his family reputation by bringing out this ‘fake CD’ in public.

