Karnataka Sex Scandal: SIT Officials Find Clues To CD Making Conspiracy 

A new twist came to light in the Karnataka Sex Scandal Case. The SIT found that some people have received a huge amount of money for preparing the Sex Tape. SIT officials found that there were eight people involved in the CD affair and scrutinized their bank accounts. An official said that millions of rupees had been transferred to the accounts of the suspects in the case.

It is believed that a conspiracy was behind this as millions of rupees were deposited in the accounts of the suspects within a month. The main accused, Arun, was found to have deposited a huge amount of cash in his account. Authorities found Rs 40 lakh in Arun's brother's account. Another accused also went to the bank two days ago and made a deposit of Rs 5 lakhs. SIT officials found Rs 26 lakh in the account of another accused.

The SIT also conducted searches at the young woman's residence in the CD case. The SIT team led by ACP HN Dharmendra carried out a probe.

Valuables, gadgets, SIM cards, and some cash were seized during the raids on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the young woman's father had lodged a complaint with the police that his daughter had been kidnapped in Bangalore.

