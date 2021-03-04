Karnataka Sex Scandal: Jarkiholi Quits After Uproar

The Water Resources Minister of Karnataka, Ramesh Jarkiholi is facing sexual harassment charges. Following the allegations, the Minister decided to quit and resign from his position. He came to this decision on Wednesday.

Jarkiholi has sent his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa following the allegations. Earlier there were video clips of Jarkiholi that were shown on all the news channels. In the clip, we can see Jarkiholi indulging in sexual activities with an unidentified woman.

After the video was shared on all the media platforms, there was uproar among the citizens. Many expressed their disappointment on social media platforms. Ahead of the uproar, Jarkiholi decided to quit his position.

The Water Resources Minister said that there is no truth to anything being said about him. Those clips and their origin are to be investigated. He further added that he hopes that the investigation takes place at the earliest, but before that, I will resign from my position as a moral responsibility.

Jarkiholi sent his resignation to the CM on Wednesday. He said that though he believes in his innocence, as a moral obligation, he has decided to resign. He requested the CM to accept his resignation and hoped that everything will go well.

A leader from the opposition party also commented on the matter and said that the resignation has to be accepted. This is a matter of human values. If the BJP government has any respect and shame, they will not hesitate in taking such a decision. “If that party has any shame, they will accept the resignation. If they respect human values, then they should go ahead,” said Congress leader Siddaramaiah.