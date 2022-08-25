Tumkur: 9 killed, 13 injured in road accident | At least 9 people were killed (including children) and 13 others injured, in a road accident near on NH 48 Kalambella near Tumkur in Karnakata state during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident happened when a tempo carrying around 24 people collided with a lorry while overtaking another vehicle on the highway.

The deceased hailed from Raichur district and were on their way to Bengaluru. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment and the condition of four of the injured is said to be critical.

Tumkur police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the local hospital for treatment. A case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter.

