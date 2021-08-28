Karnataka Police Arrest Six Accused in Mysuru Gangrape Case

Mysuru: Five of the six suspects in a case involving robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill have been apprehended by the Mysuru City Police. It was said that there is also a minor boy among them.

The police nabbed these accused from Tamil Nadu among which was also a 17-year old minor boy. This is related to the robbery and gang rape case. The group of men stopped a college girl and her male friend and was riding on bikes around them. They demanded that the duo give them all the money. But when they refused to do so, the gang trashed the boy and dragged the girl to a nearby place, and raped her.

As per the sources, the police were able to arrest these men based on technical evidence. Director-General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) shared that the accused were laborers including a driver and also an electrician. It was revealed during the investigation that the accused were not just asking for all the money in the purse but a total of Rs. 3 lakh.

For now, the Police are carrying out their further investigation and are waiting to take the girl’s statement. They couldn’t do so yet as she was still recovering.

What is it About?

Two college students were allegedly stopped by a group of men where the girl was gang-raped and her boyfriend was beaten brutally. The incident happened on Tuesday in the Chamundi Hills area near Lalitadripura, Karnataka at 7 PM. As per the police report, this happened after the students refused to give money to the accused.

On Tuesday evening, a gang of robbers on their bikes surrounded two college students who were traveling on their own bikes. The men demanded all the money but the students refused. After which they trashed the guy and brutally beat him up. Then they pulled the woman to an unknown place and gang-raped her.