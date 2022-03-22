CHIKKABALLAPUR/HINDUPUR: Telugu Desam Party Hindupuram MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's personal assistant Balaji was arrested by the Karnataka Task Force police in Chikkaballapur district for reportedly gambling in a bar on Sunday.

According to reports, the Karnataka police had conducted raids at several hotels in and around Chikkaballapur district, which lies on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Karnataka Special Task Force police on Sunday raided a gambling center at BNR restaurant at Nagirigera in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district. The police arrested 19 persons including Balaji and seized Rs 1,56,750 in cash, eight cars, and three two-wheelers from them. Among those arrested were teachers as well as politicians.

This is not the first time that TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna faced such an embarrassment because of his personal assistants. His earlier PA Shekar was arrested and jailed for three years by the ACB court in Nellore in 2019. A case was filed against him way back in 2008 for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The former PA was also accused of demanding bribes for getting benefits under government schemes in the Panchayat Raj department.

Meanwhile, Balaji was apparently a very close associate of the Hindupur MLA since he was a hero till Balakrishna became an MLA and would look after all his appointments and schedules. Balaji and the other 19 persons were produced before the Gudibande court by the Gauribidanur police on Monday and were sent to remand.

