Karnataka Infant Found Hanging From Toilet Window Of Chintamani Govt Hospital

In a heart breaking incident, a newborn girl was found hanging from a toilet window of a hospital. The incident took place in the Chintamani government hospital, Chikkaballapur district in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the police, the perpetrator might have murdered the new born baby before hanging her from the grills of the hospital window. The incident came to light after an employee in the hospital noticed it. Police in the CCTV footage found that a woman took the baby to the toilet. Police registered the case and are investigating in all the possible angles to know the actual truth.

Dr Santosh, medical officer, Chintamani government hospital, speaking to a news portal said that, "This is a very cruel act. Our Group D staff spotted a woman carrying her kid into the restroom. From the inside, she locked the door. We checked the records for the last three days' deliveries. The woman may have given birth in some hospital and then committed the crime here."