Karnataka Hindu Mahasabha Chief Rajesh Pavithran Held in Extortion Case

Mangaluru: Karnataka police have arrested Hindu Mahasabha state president Rajesh Pavithran on charges of threatening and attempting to extort money from a businessman, police said on Thursday.

Surathkal police said Pavithran issued a threat to the industrialist that he would leak the private information about him on social media if his demand for gold and cash was not met.

The complainant industrialist Suresh, a resident of Kavoor, told police that he was considering partnering a business with the accused Rajesh Pavithran in Surathkal but he opted out when he learnt about Mahasabha leader’s dubious business deals.

An irate Pavithran and forcefully took away Suresh’s laptop and allegedly attempted to extort money and gold from him. The accused also threatened the businessman that if his demand is not met he ‘would cut off his limbs’. Following a complaint, the police arrested the accused.

