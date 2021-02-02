Karnataka EX-CM's Missing Relative Found Dead in Nellore Forest

NELLORE: The murder of Siddharth Singh, a relative of former Karnataka chief minister late Dharam Singh came to light recently. According to police, Siddharth Devendar Singh was murdered and buried in a forest near Gundvolu in Rapur mandal in Nellore district.

Siddharth, a relative of former Karnataka chief minister late Dharam Singh, was a businessperson from Bengaluru who went missing a few days ago. The family members lodged a complaint with the local Bengaluru police on January 19 and a missing case was registered. The police conducted investigations and based on the phone calls logs from his phone, the cops identified a few suspects. One Vinod and Shyam were identified as the main suspects in the murder of Siddarth.

Interesting things became known when the AP police arrested Vinod from Tirupati. According to Vinod, he and Shyam killed Siddharth Singh and buried his body in the Rapur forest in Nellore district , police said. It is reported that he was kidnapped and might have been killed in Bengaluru itself. They are said to have disposed of the body in Andhra Pradesh to avoid any investigation.

Upon receiving this information from their counterparts, the Karnataka police reached Nellore district. However, the police believe that the murder was mainly due to differences in financial transactions and he might have been kidnapped and murdered for the same.

The police identified the main accused, Shyam and Vinod through the call data logs and it is said that they are both from Tirupati. Since Shyam had an idea of the topography of the forest area in Rapur mandal, where people normally don't venture there, the accused brought the body here and buried it deep in the forest.

In another twist to the case Shyam, who was identified as the A1 accused in the Siddharth murder case, committed suicide before the police arrived. Shyam committed suicide out of fear that he and Vinod would be caught in the case and is reported to have hung himself in Korlagunta at Tirupati.

Vinod, on the other hand, also tried to commit suicide but was injured. It is likely that the accused Vinod will be brought to Gundavolu forest area in Nellore district with the permission of the court. Karnataka police have already reached the forest area and set up camp there. After the AP police bring Vinod ,the police will conduct a reconstruction of the crime scene there on Tuesday and the post mortem as well.

More details are awaited...