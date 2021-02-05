Dharam Singh Relative Second Wife's Hand In Siddharth Singh's Death

Shocking details have emerged from the investigation reports related to the sensational murder case of Siddharth Devendar Singh, relative of late Karnataka chief minister Dharam Singh, after the Bengaluru police detained his step-mother Indu Chauhan who is allegedly said to be the mastermind behind his death.

The accused woman is said to have offered money to the two main accused Vinod and Shyam Sunder Reddy to have him murdered over a property dispute worth crores in the city.

It is reported that the police found a bank transaction of an amount of Rs 75,000 made to Vinod’s account as an advance. She allegedly offered Rs 4 Lakh for his murder. Though Siddharth had gone missing on January 19, a missing complaint was filed on January 25 after his father suspected something was amiss.

After the complaint was registered, the Bengaluru police traced Siddharth's call records and zeroed in Vinod and Shyam Sundar Reddy who hailed from Andhra Pradesh. Even before they could be caught, Shyam had committed suicide in Tirupati and Vinod, who also tried to kill himself was saved by locals when he tried to jump in front of moving train.

He was later caught by the police and after interrogation it is reported that he had confessed to murdering Siddharth at the behest of Siddharth’s stepmother Indu Chauhan who had offered ' supari' to both of them .

They both had picked Siddharth from his apartment in Dasarahalli and strangled him to death. To avoid any suspicions' they took his body to Andhra Pradesh in a vehicle and buried it in the Rapur forest area in Nellore district as Shyam was aware of the forest area as he was a native of Tirupati. It is said that they took his phone and sent a message to his father on January 19 that he was going to the US.

Initially Siddharth’s father C R Devender Singh believed the message , but checked later and realised that he was missing and approached the police to file a missing complaint. The police started investigating and zeroed in on Vinod and Shyam based on the call record details and managed to track them down.

After the call records were tracked the Bengaluru police with the help of the Andhra Pradesh counterparts took the injured Vinod (after Vinod was granted custody by the court) to Nellore and retrieved his body buried in the Rapur forest area. Whether Siddharth was killed in his apartment or in the car is yet to be ascertained.

It is reported that Siddarth's father Devender Singh had two wives, while the first one lived in Karnataka and second wife Indu Chauhan lived in Chennai.Siddharth an MBA graduate was his first wife's son. Issues over property in prime areas led to frequent fights between Indu and hims and she allegedly planned to eliminate Siddharth in connivance with Shyam Sunder Reddy and Vinod who were known to her.