Karnataka: Class 4 Boy Succumbs to Injuries After Teacher Flings Him Off School Building

Gadag: In a repeat of the Delhi incident, Karnataka’s Gadag district school teacher thrashed a class 4 student with an iron rod and flung the boy from the first floor of the school building. The accused, identified as Muthappa (33), is a teacher at Adarsh Primary School in Hadli village.

According to reports, the shocking incident took place on Saturday and the nine-year-old boy Bharat Barakeri died due to grievous injuries while undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital in Hubbali on Monday.

Muthappa allegedly assaulted Bharat’s mother Geetha Barakeri, who is also a teacher at the same school, PTI reported quoting police. Geetha was admitted to the hospital and her condition is stated to be critical.

As per reports, Muthappa came to Bharat’s classroom and took him out of the class with him and later shut the classroom doors from outside. Bharat’s classmates said they heard his screams and when they came out of the class, Bharat and his teacher mother were lying in the pool of blood. The accused teacher is on the run and the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

A few days ago, a similar incident was reported from a school in Delhi’s Model Basti area in which a teacher threw a girl student off the building’s first floor. The accused teacher was arrested by the police.

