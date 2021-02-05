Karimnagar Woman Dies While Returning Home From Funeral In Road Accident In Warangal

In a very tragic incident, a 65-year-old woman died while she was returning home after attending the funeral of her relatives. The incident took place in Warangal district of Telangana.

Going into the details, the woman died after the speeding auto hit the motorcycle. The deceased was identified as Rajavva and she was a resident of Karimnagar. Rajavva and her son went to attend the funeral of their relatives on Thursday and after the funeral, they have been returning on bike.

An auto hit the bike and Rajavva fell down. She suffered a severe head injury and died on the spot. Police who received the information rushed to the spota nd the son of Rajavva has been immediately rushed to the hospital.

The dead body of Rajavva was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police have arrested the auto driver who was responsible for the accident. Police have registered a case against him under Section 304. A full investigation has been launched to know how the accident took place. Police are trying to examine CCTV footage of the area.

