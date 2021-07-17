Karimnagar TRS Leader Opens Fire On His Brothers Over Property Dispute

Tension broke out in Karimnagar on Friday evening when the TRS leader fired a gun. According to the reports, a dispute was going on amongst five brothers over a property issue in the Shashamahal area for a few days. TRS leader Syed Azghar Hussain (elder one) first attacked his younger brother Syed Shaheel Hussain with a knife at around 9 pm on Friday. The other three brothers tried to stop the elder one but all their efforts went in vain.

Azghar Hussain has fired his pistol two times. However, all the others escaped from the firing and two bullets have hit the Azhgar's car. Police who got the information immediately rushed to the spot.

Additional DCP S Srinivas and City Additional DCP P Ashok inspected the spot and filed a case. Azghar and his brothers were taken to the Karimnagar police station. Police also seized a knife along with the car.

Azghar Hussain also has a press identity card in the name of the sub-editor of the People's News Service. The five brothers are currently residing together in the house in front of Vasavi Towers of the Shashamahal area. All of them have five shutters and it costs around Rs. 3 crore. The brothers of Azhgar alleged that the latter wanted to seize the property. A dispute was going on between Azghar and other brothers as the former had sold off a joint property and didn't give money to them. Azghar was also injured in the quarrel and he was shifted to Karimnagar government hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Police said that they have not seized the revolver. Karimnagar City Additional DCP Ashok said that an altercation took place amongst the brothers but there is no proof stating that the car was damaged due to the firing of the revolver.