Karimnagar: Newly Married Woman Found Dead

On Friday, unidentified people slit the throat of a recently married woman in Chigurumamidi Mandal in Bommanapalli in Karimnagar district. The victim named Myadari Pranalika (21) was found dead in a pool of blood when her in-laws returned home from agricultural work in the evening, according to the police. They alerted their son Anil, who owns a battery shop in Husnabad and Anil called the cops immediately.

Anil and Pranalika, who hail from Huzurabad, were married two months ago. Pranalika went to her parents' house and returned to her mother-in-law's place on Thursday. Meanwhile, Anil went to his shop in Husnabad in the morning, while his parents went to work in the fields. Police believe she was killed in the afternoon. VB Kamalasan Reddy, Commissioner of Police, visited the crime scene and inquired about the incident. Police registered a case and began an investigation after Anil filed a complaint. The body was sent to Government Hospital at the Karimnagar district headquarters for a postmortem.

Thimmapur CI Sheshidhar Reddy and SI Madhukar Reddy are investigating the case.