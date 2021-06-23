Kanpur: Man Learns Wife Is Transgender Two Months After Marriage

Uttar Pradesh: A woman and a man get married for companionship. And also the legal binding gives them the license to have sexual intercourse. In a strange case, a husband could not enjoy his sex life even two months after his marriage. He took his wife to the doctor to get tests done on her.

The wife was identified as transgender by the doctor who examined her. The shocked husband filed a police complaint against his wife's family members. The incident was reported from Kanpur in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The husband had gone to the police station to report that he had been duped into marrying her by having her pose as a normal girl rather than a transgender woman and that he wanted to file a complaint against his in-laws for defrauding him.

A young man from Kanpur married a young woman from Sasthrinagar's Panki neighborhood on April 28. After the wedding, the groom was unable to get physical with the bride.

He took his wife to a gynecologist for a medical examination after getting suspicious. He discovered that his wife was transgender.

The brides, her parents, were charged by the police under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and the husband filed a complaint against the mediator who brought the alliance. According to the inspector, an FIR has been filed against eight people, including the in-laws, and an investigation is underway.