PRAKASAM: Addicted to vices during the lockdown period, a debt-ridden TCS employee kidnapped his own son for ransom money to pay them off. The Kandukur police arrested the man and rescued the boy from his father’s clutches and handed him over to his mother. The incident took place at Cheruvukommupalam village in Ponnaluru mandal in Prakasam district.

DSP Kande Srinivasulu disclosed the details at a press conference held at Kandukur police station on Saturday. The accused Palnati Ramakrishna Reddy and Uma from Cheruvukommupalam village got married five years ago. They have a three-year-old son, Sarwan Reddy. Ramakrishna Reddy was working as a software employee at TCS Company in Hyderabad. Due to the COVID Pandemic, he had returned to Cheruvukommupalem to resume duties as part of the work from home schedule.

Slowly Ramakrishna Reddy became addicted to alcohol, gambling, and prostitution and in the process, he owed over Rs 20 lakh to several people.

Desperate to repay the money the accused on the 28th of July, forcibly took his three-year-old son Sarwan Reddy from their home and called his family members, and demanded Rs 20 lakh from them. He threatened to kill the boy if they did not pay, and further threatened to kill himself as well if they didn’t agree to his demand.

With this, his family members and relatives started searching for Ramakrishna Reddy. Unable to trace her husband, his wife Uma lodged a complaint at the Ponnaluru police station on the 30th of July. She also brought the matter to the attention of District SP Malika Garg. After tracking the call details with the help of technology, Ramakrishna Reddy was found staying at Swarna Palace Lodge in Kandukur town. Kandukur police was informed of his location and with this DSP Srinivasulu, CI Sriram and Ponnaluru SI Ramesh Babu reached the lodge. They found the distraught child itting next to his father, who lying on the bed in a drunk state. Sarwan Reddy was handed over to his mother and the police arrested Ramakrishna Reddy. A case of wrongful confinement and attempt to murder case was registered against the accused.

