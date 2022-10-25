Kanchugal Bande Mutt Seer Suicide Case Points To Blackmail 

The head pontiff of a 400-year-old Sri Kanchugal Bande Mutt, Basavalinga Swami (45) was found hanging from his room's window grille at the Mutt in a suspected case of suicide in Ramanagara district in Karnataka. The seer was heading the mutt for the past 25 years.

As per reports in NDTV, Kudur police found a two-page suicide note in the room where the seer’s body was found on Monday. According to police sources, a group of people were mentally harassing the seer over an audio conversation with a lady.

After the post-mortem was conducted his last rights were performed on Monday evening in the premises of the mutt, police officials said.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered and investigation and call data records suggest that the pontiff was being blackmailed by a few people. Basavalinga is said to have named a few people, however, the police refused to divulge any details.

