Kancheepuram: Frustrated Over His Alcoholic Addiction, Wife Kills Husband In Front of Kids

TamilNadu: A woman stabbed her husband to death in front of their children at their Kancheepuram house on Thursday evening, after getting frustrated over his drunken behavior. The children who witnessed the crime fled to the neighbor's house in fear, while the accused, Raziya later confessed to killing her husband at the police station.

Nowshath, a 34-year-old auto driver, married Raziya 15 years ago and she converted to Islam. The couple were residing in Malikai Street with their nine-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, said police.

Nowshath had been bothering her for money for a few months after wasting the meager income he made driving an auto, on booze. Raziya, who tried to maintained the family finances by working menial jobs, was forced to give him money whenever he demanded it. He frequently came home intoxicated and beat Raziya and the kids.

Also Read: Adilabad: Minor Girl Kidnapped, Telangana Police Crack case in 3 Hours

An investigating officer remarked, "To protect the children's safety, she sent them to the homes of neighbors until Nowshath calmed down."

According to the officer, Nowshath returned home at 11 p.m. on Thursday while the kids were sleeping and he started a fight. Raziya locked herself inside the room when he threatened to kill her with a knife.

He kept knocking on the door, asking her to come out. Raziya came out and seized the knife from him and repeatedly stabbed him with it. Nowshath's body had up to 18 knife cuts, said police.

Nowshath's body was sent to Kancheepuram government hospital for a post-mortem. A case was filed and the woman was sent to jail.