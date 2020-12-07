KAMAREDDY: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Sunday, arrested Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), T Lakshmi Narayana for allegedly amassing assets worth over Rs 2.11 crore illegally. The ACB Director General issued a statement to this effect. It was also revealed that Kamareddy CI Jagdish and SI Govind collected money from bookies in a cricket betting case and the DSP was also questioned in the same case after suspicioin that he was also involved in the case. Although it was found that Lakshmi Narayana was not involved in the betting case, the ACB launched an inquiry into his assets.

Searches were conducted at various places in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and Kamareddy districts and it was revealed that the police official had the assets in the form of cash, gold, open plots, agriculture lands, residential houses to the tune of Rs 2,11,84,109. The officer was found to have amassed 17 agricultural lands in Janpahad, Ganugabada of Nalonda distroct, Patharajampet of Kamamreddy district, five plots at Machabollarum, Mansoorabad of Ranga Reddy district, Gopanpally and Mubharaknagar of Nizamabad district, three houses in Trimulgherry, Miryalaguda and Saroornagar.On December 4, a case was registered against the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)of Kamareddy sub-division as he had acquired assets allegedly by corrupt and dubious means.

The ACB officials said they also found some live ammunition, cartridges and empty shells of different weapons, including AK-47, at the DSP's residence here. However, the DSP did not give any satisfactory account for their possession, they added. Lakshmi Narayana also served as an inspector in Naxal-affected areas in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the live bullets belonged to that time. He was arrested on Sunday and remanded to custody.