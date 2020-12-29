Kamareddy Accident: Tensions Flare As Angry Mob Set Fire To Killer Lorry

KAMAREDDY: Tensions flared for over two hours in Bichkunda mandal in Kamaredddy district on Monday evening, after a speeding sand-laden truck hit a 35-year-old man, killing him on the spot.

Enraged locals went on a rampage and set fire to the lorry after the driver ran away from the spot. Not stopping there, a huge mob had started breaking the window panes of twelve lorries, leading to chaos in the region. Police were immediately called in and had to resort to lathi charge to dispel the crowds.

As per reports, Vijaygopal (35) who hailed from Gopanpalli village was running a barbershop near the bus at Bichkunda mandal. After closing his shop on Monday night Vijay left for Gopanpalli on his two-wheeler. As he was crossing past the SBI Bank there, a speeding sand lorry hit him. In the incident, Vijay fell off his bike and the lorry went over his waist. The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and ran from the spot. The critically injured man was rushed to Banswada Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance who was brought in dead.

Meanwhile outraged by the accident, the locals went on a rampage and set fire to the truck and damaged the lorries parked on the road there. When the local police arrived, the protesters got into an altercation with them. Bichkunda CI Sajid made an effort to pacify the villagers but they did not heed. The police had to resort to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowds leading to tension in the town for over two hours.

Banswada DSP Jaipal Reddy visited the spot and brought the situation under control. A case was registered against the absconding driver and the police are investigating further.