Kalikiri BoB Fraud: 4 Bank Employees Suspended

CHITTOOR: Four staff members of Bank of Baroda (BoB) in Kalikiri, Chittoor district were suspended on Wednesday after bank fraud was detected recently. They were said to have committed irregularities to the tune of Rs 2 crore.

Officials from the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai who visited the Kalikiri branch on Tuesday examined several records and had the four main accused suspended till enquiry was completed.

Ramachandradu, a joint manager currently working in Kalikiri, a clerk named Eelu, Karanam Jayakrishna, a joint manager who was recently transferred to the Srikalahasti branch, and Ishwaran, a field officer who was transferred to Guntakallu branch, were suspended by bank officials. The scam came to the fore when cooperative society complained that bank messenger Ali had given fake receipts and embezzled several lakhs of Rupees. The bank's internal investigation has basically confirmed that the four suspended employees along with Ali had conspired to commit the fraud.

