Kakinada Road Mishap Kills Two Constables Enroute COVID Duty

KAKINADA: Two constables who were on patrolling duty to escort a vehicle carrying the COVID vaccine, were killed in a road accident near Kakinada on Thursday night. The accident took place on the Unduru Bridge at Samarlakota mandal near Kakinada, East Godavari district.

As per reports, the two constables were waiting near the Patrol vehicle, when a speeding lorry crashed into them, killing both of them on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Mendi Satyanarayana of Thimmapuram Police Station and Home Guard NS Reddy.

What was unfortunate was that the accident took place while they were waiting on escort duty at the Unduru bridge, to accompany a vehicle carrying Covid Vaccine coming from Vijayawada to Kakinada.

Police believe the lorry driver might have fallen asleep at wheel during the time of the accident. Both the driver and lorry cleaner are said to have fled from the spot after the accident.

A case has been registered and the bodies were sent to Kakinada Government Hospital for post mortem.

