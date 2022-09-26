Kakinada: Police arrested a man for the murder of his wife based on the testimony of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who shared with the police how her mother was killed by her father. The police arrested the accused on Sunday after an investigation confirmed that he was the deceased's husband as told by the toddler.

Kakinada Two Town CI Ramachandra Rao in a statement released on Sunday said that the accused Manik Ghosh who hailed from Odishan was living with his wife Lipika Mandal and three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Krishika Ghosh at Jenda Street in Ramakrishnaraopeta in Kakinada. Manik was working as a service captain at Star Hotel.

On the 21st of this month, he informed the family members that Lipika had died of chest pain in the morning. After the cremation was over Manik's daughter Krishika told her grandfather about the fight that took place between her parents the previous night through her signs and gestures. The tiny tot somehow managed to explain that her father beat Lipika.

Suspicious, Lipika's family members approached Kakinada Two Town police. The toddler narrated the incident to the police where she described how her father strangulated her mother to death. She even showed how he choked the wife by holding her neck and crying in a gesture about the ordeal her mother went through. The evidence of the child was crucial for the police who had already registered a case of suspicious death based on the VRO information.

The police, who started the investigation came to know that a case was registered against Manik in his native state of Odisha for harassing his wife on suspicion of harassment for dowry last May. It was also revealed in the investigation that he used to torture Lipika, suspecting why the child was dark in colour when both of them were fair. Based on the vital evidence collected from the house where Lipika died, police took Manik into custody and after interrogation, Manik confessed to the police that he killed his wife. The case registered as a suspicious death was converted into a murder case. Manik will be produced before the court and sent to remand on Monday.

