Kakinada Man Sets Wife's Parents House On Fire For Leaving Him Over Drugs Use

Kakinada: A man in Kakinada from East Godavari District lost his cool and created a ruckus. Angry with his wife for refusing to stay with him, he committed an act that shocked everyone, including the Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Rajiv Grihakalpa, a married woman, is staying with her parents near a Dairy Farm. Her husband has been staying away from her for quite some time now. A legal case is also pending between the two in the courts. Her husband was forcing her to go back to him and stay with him. They both were quarreling because his wife refused to come to live with him.

The man was addicted to drugs, and so his wife refused to live with him. As she repeatedly refused to stay with him, the husband got wild.

On Thursday morning, he went to the flat where his wife lived and set fire to the door curtain. The fire spread to the adjoining row of apartments as well. And the fire burnt the sofa, washing machine, saris, four two-wheelers, and some other items.

The victims of the fire mishap in the building lodged a complaint at the Kakinada Port Police Station. A case was registered and is being thoroughly investigated. However, they refused to disclose the details of the person responsible for the incident. Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy inspected the spot of the incident.