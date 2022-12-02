KAKINADA: Four people including two drivers and two cleaners were charred to death in a lorry collision on Thursday night. The incident took place on the Prathipadu National Highway near Kakinada, when a lorry coming from the Rajahmundry side towards Visakhapatnam, crashed into a stationary lorry and burst into flames.

While three of them were burnt to death in the driver’s cabin, another injured person died on the way to the hospital. Fire tenders were called immediately to douse the flames.

The drivers' cabins of both trucks were completely gutted in the fire. Cranes were brought to the accident site to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the road to avoid traffic jams.

Preliminary reports suggest that the driver of a container truck might have fallen asleep at the wheel and collided with a sand-laden truck that was parked on the side of the highway. Prathipadu Police have registered a case and investigating.

What was even more alarming was the incident took place next to a petrol pump and the visuals of the collision were captured on the CCTV cameras in the petrol station.

Further details are awaited.