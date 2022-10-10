Kakinada: Shocking details had come to light in the post-mortem report where forensic experts have concluded that the attack on Kada Devika (22), by accused Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana, was brutal where the victim was stabbed fifteen times.

The girl Devika was brutally murdered in broad daylight on the Kurada-Kandregula road in Pedapudi Mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday because she had refused to marry the accused. The accused Venkata Suryanarayana attacked the girl indiscriminately with a sickle and she died even before she could make it to the hospital, Locals caught him and tied him to a tree, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. A postmortem of Devika's body was conducted at Kakinada GGH on Sunday and handed over to the family members.

As per the forensic report, Devika was indiscriminately stabbed by the accused and suffered deep cuts on her face and neck. Suryanarayana is said to have plunged the weapon deep into her collar bone which was split on the left side. The blood vessels in the neck were completely severed due to cuts on both sides, which were identified as the cause of Devika's death. Devika tried to protect herself by using both her hands to block him, while he was stabbing her. She suffered deep wounds on the upper part of both elbows as he stabbed with the sickle with such force that he cut the bone of her left hand. Both her shoulders were separated from her body. The humerus bone in the upper arm that's located between the elbow and left shoulder was fractured in the attack. The sickle had also directly cut into the neck. The postmortem report stated that there were 15 severe injuries on Devika's body.

Devika’s parents are demanding that the accused be punished severely and sentenced to death. Responding to the incident Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s family.

