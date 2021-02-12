The murder of 47-year-old YSRCP Corporator, Kampara Ramesh has sent shock waves in Kakinada. According to the East Godavari SP office, Gurajana Chinna murdered Ramesh by driving his car over the latter following an argument over the financial matters.

The SP further confirmed that Chinna had absconded along with his family members on Friday. A case has been registered and police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the murder.

The police have now found CCTV visuals in which one could see that Ramesh was dragged and run over by the car thrice in front of the car wash shed.

According to the police, Kampara Ramesh and his friends are partying near Valasapakala . Then he got a call from Chinna saying that he wanted to talk to him. Chinna and his brother Kumar went to Valasapakala. After Ramesh and Chinna talked for sometime, Ramesh said that he wanted to go. Then Chinna told him to stay back as there was a birthday party. Later, both of them involved in a heated argument. Angered Chinna and Kumar have hit Ramesh with their car, dragged him and had ran over the car thrice. Before the murder, Ramesh was drinking alcohol along with his friends in the car wash shed.

After the accident, friends of Ramesh have rushed him to the nearby private hospital but he was declared dead. Later, the dead body of Ramesh has been shifted to the Government General Hospital for post-mortem.