Kakinada 9th Ward YSRCP Corporator Kampara Ramesh Brutally Murdered

Kakinada YSRCP Corporator( ninth ward), Kampara Ramesh was brutally murdered in the early hours of Friday morning. According to preliminary information, Ramesh was hit and run over by a car in front of a car wash shed at Kakinada Vakalapudi Ganugachettu Center. Before the murder, Ramesh was apparently drinking alcohol with friends in the same car wash shed. The murder took place after they had dispersed and were going home in cars.

Police received information about the incident and immediately rushed to the spot. Ramesh, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to Kakinada Trust Hospital. However, doctors already confirmed that he died. Police sent the body for postmortem, registered a case and launched an investigation. However, it is suspected that the old enmities were the reason for this murder. It is reported that he was hit and run over thrice by the assailants before they sped off. It is not clear as to whether there was any scuffle or fight that took place before his murder.

The Clues team arrived at the scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered against four people who are known to him and were said to be with him at the car shed. The accused are on the run. CCTV footage is being examined.

Further details are awaited...