Kakinada: 7 Workers Die Of Suffocation While Cleaning Gas Tanker

KAKINADA: Seven workers died due to suffocation while they were cleaning a gas tank in an oil factory located at G Ragampeta in Pedaddapuram mandal in the district on Thursday morning.

As per initial reports, the deceased who were from Paderu were cleaning the gas tank in the Ambati Subbanna oil factory. Poisonous gasses started emanating from the tank and seven workers died of suffocation and one worker managed to escape from the place.

Rescue operations are ongoing and further details are awaited...