Sathya Sai District: The Kadiri Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist Rallapalli Imtiaz who was named by the victim in a selfie video was arrested by the police on Friday and presented before the media.

It may be recollected that an intermediate student died by suicide in the Kadiri constituency alleging sexual harassment by Rallapally Imtiaz. The 17-year-old girl had recorded a selfie video narrating her ordeal before committing suicide at her residence. The TDP leader whom she had met through FaceBook allegedly sexually harassed her and threatened to upload her morphed pictures on social media.

The girl was the only child of Kuruba Srinivasulu and Radhamma couple and was studying in intermediate second year at Molakalacheruvu Model College in Annamayya District. Imtiaz who had close connections with TDP leaders was harassing her in name of love and even threatened her in front of her parents when she had come home for the holidays. Unable to bear the harassment the victim is said to have hanged herself at her residence. Police swung into action and based on the selfie video took Imtiaz into custody on Thursday. Police have registered a case under Sections 306 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Kadiri: Girl Ends Life Due To Alleged Harassment By TDP Activist, Releases Selfie Video