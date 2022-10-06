SATHYA SAI DISTRICT: A girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a local TDP activist committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Wednesday. Before taking the drastic step the girl released a selfie video and shared her ordeal.

The incident took place in Errabelli village at Tanakallu Mandal, Kadiri constituency in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

The girl in the video said that she had met the TDP activist named Rallapalli Imtiyaz whom she met through Facebook. She said that Imtiaz started sexually harassing her in the pretext of love. When she refused he threatened to post her morphed photos online if she did not comply.

Unable to bear the harassment, the girl said she was committing suicide. The victim also stated that her parents had nothing to do with her death and that they should be left alone.

The accused who was said to be working TDP Mangalagiri office was taken into custody and the Kadiri Rural Police are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

AP Women's Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma reacted strongly over the incident, She spoke to the District Superintendant of police and demanded that they investigation be expedited and take stringent action against the accused.

