Kadapa Top Lawyer Subrahmanyam Commits Suicide

In a very shocking incident, a top lawyer from Kadapa district committed suicide. Going into the details, Subrahmanyam, a famous lawyer in the Kadapa district committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his apartment.

Police who received the information reached the spot and are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind Subrahmanyam taking such a serious step. The dead body of the lawyer has been shifted to the local government hospital for postmortem.