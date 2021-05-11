Kadapa Quarry Blast: Two Arrested, Investigating Officer Appointed

YSR Kadapa: Two persons were arrested in connection with the blast of gelatine sticks in a limestone quarry on Saturday at Mamillapalle in the district where 10 labourers died.

Speaking to the media YSR Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KK N Anburajan, said that Nageswara Reddy who took the mines on lease and manager in charge of explosives Raghunatha Reddy were arrested and a few more were likely to be taken into custody. The gelatin sticks exploded while they were being unloaded from a vehicle without taking any safety precautions, he revealed.

He said 10 people were killed in the blast and the manager Lakshmi Reddy was also among those killed in the incident. Legal action was being taken against those responsible. Kadapa SC, ST Cell DSP N Sudhakar has been appointed as the investigating officer, he said.

The bodies of the three have already been handed over to relatives. The samples were sent to Vijayawada for testing to identify the remaining dead. He also said that notices have been issued to the mining owners and other persons responsible in the case. We will thoroughly investigate and take legal action against all those responsible. We will also check for the environmental permits for mining and permits for explosions.

He said 20 boxes of gelatine (1000) sticks and detonators were brought in a car from Pulivendula before the blast without permission. District Additional SP (Operations) M Devaprasad and SB DSP BV Shiva Reddy participated in the meeting.

