Kadapa Police Bust Inter-State Dacoity Gang, 21 Arrested

TIRUPATI: An inter-state dacoity gang was busted by the Kadapa police on Sunday. Police arrested 21 members of the gang who were involved in several crimes across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Kadapa SP KKN Anburajan told reporters that their modus operandi was to identify cash rich people, including businessmen, realtors, politicians, couples and then rob them, as reported by TOI.

The SP said that the main accused Usman Ali Khan from Anantapur district along with other gangs used to approach people under the pretext of performing Kshudra pujas. After gaining trust of the gullible people, he used to attack them with the help of other gang members. The robbers then used to decamp with their valuables.

Police said that the gang had committed similar crimes at Tirupati, Bellary in Karnataka and also other places. They recently came to Kadapa and confessed that they were planning to rob Rajampet legislator Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy.

In another incident, Kadapa police had arrested 13 persons accused of smuggling red sanders.