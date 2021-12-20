Kadapa: AP State Forest Dept Director's Son Dies, Suicide Suspected

Kadapa Urban: In a tragic incident Ramana Vishnusai Reddy (24), the only son of Ramana Srilakshmi who is the state director of the forest department, and Chandramohan Reddy had allegedly committed suicide here on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Ramanapalle in Chennur mandal in the Kamalapuram constituency, where the young man who had come from London for the Christmas holidays and reportedly found dead on the Kadapa-Krishnapuram railway line on Sunday morning. Kadapa Railway Police SI Raraju said that they were informed about a body lying on the track and he immediately went with his staff to inspect the place. As per the evidence available there, the body was identified as that of Ramana Vishnusai Reddy.

The body was then moved to the RIMS hospital mortuary in YSR Kadapa for postmortem. A case has been being registered and investigated. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. As per reports the victim was currently studying in London and had come home for vacation. On Saturday night he had gone out with his friends and was missing since midnight. His relatives and friends were shocked to know of his sudden death and his parents were inconsolable. Local leaders visited Ramana Srilakshmi and expressed their condolences to her and the family members.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy, APSRTC Chairman A Mallikarjuna Reddy, State Social Welfare Department President Puli Sunilkumar, YSRCP State Leaders Masimababu, RVSR, YSSRCP District Representative Gumma Rajendra Prasad Reddy, Kadapa Market Yard Chairman Reddy GS Bhasker Reddy, ZPTC M Dilip Reddy, MPP C Suresh Babu, MPTC M Subba Reddy, Sarpanch Association president S Narayana Reddy, expressed their condolences.

