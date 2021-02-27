This Is Just A Trailer, Terror Letter Warns Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai: "Yeh sirf trailer hai [This is only a trailer]," read the letter, which was found in an abandoned SUV with explosive material parked outside business tycoon and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The content of the letter, kept next to the driver's seat in a 'Mumbai Indians' bag, was made public today.

High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police officials said that they also recovered a note that was found in a bag bearing logo of “Mumbai Indians”, the Indian Premier League cricket team owned by the Ambani Family.

"Ye to Sirf Ek trailer hai. Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, family ye to Sirf Ek jhalak hai. Agli baar ye saaman Pura hokar tumhare pass aayega, aur Pura intezaam ho Gaya hai, (This is only a trailer. Neeta Sister-in-law, Mukesh Brother, Family this is just a trailer. Next time all the items will be sent assembled to you, and all the arrangements are ready for that)," the letter read.

Cops recovered the letter and 20 explosive gelatin sticks from the abandoned vehicle near 'Antilia' yesterday. They suspect the accused themselves had called the cops to inform them about the car parked close to Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, lives in a 27-story luxurious building called Antilia in south Mumbai's Cumballa Hill area. His family moved into the building in 2012.

According to police, the accused wanted to park the vehicle closer to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia but they left it a few hundred meters away from his residence.

Police said, "They examined the vehicle and found 20 explosive gelatin sticks inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on". According to the CCTV footage, the car was parked in the area around 1 am last night, they added.

The parked vehicle had the same number plate as one of the vehicles in Mukesh Ambani's security detail. The accused were trying to make it apparent that they had been tracking the movement of the Ambani family, the police added.

Security in the area has been increased and the SUV has also been seized after Mumbai Police's senior officers examined the spot.

Police sources said the driver of the parked car got down and left in an Innova car that was seen in the area. The person sitting in the Scorpio couldn't be identified as he was wearing a mask, they said.