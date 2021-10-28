HYDERABAD: A realtor at Jubilee Hills, who was injured in a knife attack on Wednesday died while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital on Thursday morning. Police suspect previous enmity and matters related to a commission payment led to the incident.

Ravinder Reddy was allegedly attacked with a knife by his relative Mohan Reddy. Apparently, the victim had come out of his house to retrieve his cell phone which was in his car. The assailant, who was waiting outside, attacked the man and stabbed him, and fled the spot. Reddy who was bleeding profusely was shifted to Apollo hospital.

The Jubilee Hills police are also questioning the watchman who is the main witness for further details. Preliminary reports suggest that the issue was related to a Commission amount of Rs 3 lakhs which was to be paid by the realtor and led to the attack. Police are also verifying the CCTV footage and investigating the matter.