Jubilee Hills: Aunt Molests Minor Boy, Extorts Money and Gold

HYDERABAD: The aunt of a 14-year-old boy and her ex-husband have been booked for alleged sexual assault, extortion, and criminal intimidation of the minor boy, by the Jubilee Hills police in the city limits. As per reports, the victim was also intimidated with dire consequences by the woman and the man named Irfan on reporting the matter to the police.

Getting into details, a woman living in Gayatri Hills located near Jubilee Hills Road No 10 found that her gold jewelry was missing from her cupboard. As she was searching for the gold, her son who was studying in class nine told her that he had given it to his paternal aunt. When she questioned him about it, he spilled the beans and told her the whole ordeal.

He said that a while ago his paternal aunt had come from Bengaluru and was staying in a lodge near Charminar along with the other accused Irfan. He told her that she picked him from school and took him to the lodge and sexually molested him. The man, Irfan recorded the whole incident on his mobile phone. He threatened to reveal the footage if the boy told anyone. This happened three times and the duo started blackmailing him for money. The boy told his mother that he had stolen six lakh rupees and also stole her gold jewelry from her cupboard.

The victim’s mother immediately approached the Jubilee Hills police and filed a complaint. The police booked a case under section 5/6 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), section 384 (punishment for extortion, among other sections of the IPC against the accused, and are investigating the matter.

