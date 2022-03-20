Jubilee Hills Accident: TRS MLA Son's Friend Arrested

Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested Syed Afnan Ahmed who was involved in the Jubilee Hills accident case which led to the death of a two-month-old infant and three street vendors injured on Friday.

As per reports, Syed Afnan (19) was the friend of TRS MLA Shakil Amir’s son Raheel Aamir and he was the one who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the accident with Raheel sitting next to him. Syed Afnan was a resident of Mehdipatnam and was studying first-year student pursuing a BBA programme. Eyewitnesses and the victims also state that there were two people had fled from the car after the accident occurred.

The Jubilee Hills police started investigating the case and analysed CCTV footage around the area. However, the police state that none of the occupants of the car were drunk. The SUV vehicle was registered in the name of Shakil’s friend who was identified as Mirza and bore the Bodhan MLA’s Assembly Pass sticker. The vehicle was under usage without a regular registration number.

As soon as the incident took place, the accused and two others fled the scene, raising many doubts as to who was driving the car. CCTV footage from a car decor store a short distance away from the scene showed three young men fleeing from the area. In addition to this CCTV footage of the car parked near Cyber ​​Towers also identified the suspect as Afnan.

On Friday night, police arrested and questioned Afnan, who confessed to having driven the car himself. A case was registered under sections 304 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad traffic police after the accident has cracked the whip on irregular license plates and other traffic violations related to vehicles.

