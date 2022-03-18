HYDERABAD: A two-month-old child was killed and four others injured when a speeding SUV hit the balloon vendors on Road No 45 in the Jubilee Hills area on Thursday night.

As per reports, the car which had the car pass sticker to the Telangana Legislative Assembly bearing the name of ruling TRS party Bodhan MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed rammed a group of women while coming down from the Cable Bridge at around 8 pm in the night. The car license plate also showed that it was yet to be registered and had yellow plates.

According to police, after crossing the Cable Bridge, the SUV coming from Madhapur's side hit women. Two infants who were in their mothers’ laps fell down and one male child died on the spot. The driver is said to have fled from the spot after the accident. The women were taken to a local hospital nearby for treatment. Later, one of them was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The women were identified as Kajal Chauhan, Sarika Chauhan, and Sushma Bhosle from Maharashtra who were making a living by selling balloons on the road. Kajal Chauhan's son Ashwatosh (2 months) succumbed to his injuries on the spot. While Kajal, Sarika Chauhan, and Sushma Bhosle were rushed to Apollo Hospital with serious injuries. Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and are investigating the matter following a complaint by the victims.

Meanwhile, Bodhan MLA Shakil responded to the incident and clarified about the accident. He said that he had nothing to do with the car and was currently in Dubai. The TRS MLA said that he had given the sticker to a friend named Mirza and the SUV belonged to him. The MLA said the car was registered in the name of a private infra company.

Jubilee Hills police are examining the CCTV footage in the area and are on the lookout for the driver who had fled from the scene.

