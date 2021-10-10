Jogulamba Gadwal Wall Collapse Kills Six of Family

JOGULAMABA GADWAL: Six people including a couple and their three children and another kid were killed, and two other kids suffered injuries after a wall of their house collapsed on them in Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Kothapally village at Aiza mandal in the early hours of Sunday morning. A few villagers informed police about the incident that occurred in the morning. As per reports, the partition wall in the hut collapsed on the seven family members who were asleep in the hut at the time of the incident, killing six of them on the spot. The two children who survived the incident suffered injuries.

The collapse was due to the rains and also as the wall was apparently in a dilapidated condition. The family was identified as Harijan Mosha, his wife Santhamma, sons Chinna, Ramu, Charan, Teja, and daughter Sneha.

The family was sleeping in the house when the wall collapsed suddenly, killing them instantaneously. Their daughter Sneha and one more child survived with minor injuries and were taken to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment. A pall of gloom descended on the village after they got to know about the news of the death of a whole family.

