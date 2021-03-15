J&K: Security Forces Kill Jaish Terrorist Sajjad Afghani in Shopian

Top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant, Sajad Afghani was killed in an encounter. He is the second militant that was killed at the Rawalpora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The gunfight has been going on for the past two days now.

This is what the post by Kashmir police read, “IGP Kashmir #congratulates Shopian police & SFs for #eliminating JeM commander #terrorist Sajjad Afghani in Shopian #encounter. @JmuKmrPolice.” This confirmed the identity of the encountered man.

The security forces were tipped that there are militants present in the Narapora Shopian area. The Police, the army's 34 RR and the CRPF on Saturday launched a joint cordon. On Saturday, a gunfight broke out in which local LeT militant, Jehangeer Ahmad Wani was encountered. The news was confirmed on Sunday. After the encounter with Wani, today Sajad was killed.

In the encounter, a police officer was also injured. Along with Sajad Afghani, other terrorists were killed as well. DGP Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh confirmed the news. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, congratulated the police forces.

According to the reports, the police gave a chance to the militants to surrender, but they didn’t agree. Instead, they kept firing at the forces. This led to a gunfight in which the militants were encountered.