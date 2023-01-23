HYDERABAD: Police on Monday solved the murder of a person who was killed in broad daylight in the Jiyaguda area, and have taken into custody three people who were involved in the gruesome murder. The man was hacked to death in broad daylight in the middle of the Jiyaguda-Puranapul road in Kulsumpura police limits here on Sunday.

The man was identified as Jangam Sainath a carpenter from Amberpet. Goshamahal ACP R Satish Kumar said that the police had formed six teams to nab the assailants. As per police investigation, three men named Akshay, Tillu, and Sonu who were the friends of the victim murdered him in a pre-planned manner. The accused were taken into custody within 24 hours of the incident, which took place in the evening hours.

While one of the persons held the legs of the victim and the other two attacked him indiscriminately with a long-handle sickle and what appears to be a rod. The assailants later jumped into the Musi river after the incident and escaped. Old rivalry appears to be the preliminary reason for this brutal attack.

The murder sent shockwaves in the city by the nature of the attack. Unfortunately, people choose to record the incident on their mobile phones and shared it on social media, rather than help the poor man who was killed on the road.

Further details are awaited.

